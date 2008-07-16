Sony E3 08 Recap

Sony's E3 offerings run the gamut from Resistance: Retribution and Massive Action Game, to Buzz! Quiz TV. The full release is inside...

Sony Computer Entertainment America Demonstrates Breadth of Software Content at E3 Media & Business Summit 2008

SCEA Unveils Extraordinary Showing of Genre Defying Titles Across PLAYSTATION(R)3, PlayStation(R)Portable, PLAYSTATION(R)Network and PlayStation(R)2 Platforms

LOS ANGELES, July 15 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Computer Entertainment America Inc. (SCEA) today unveiled a broad line up of software for PLAYSTATION(R)3 (PS3(TM)), PSP(R) (PlayStation(R)Portable), and PLAYSTATION(R)Network during a press event to kick off the annual E3 Media & Business Summit 2008. In addition to revealing new content for over 20 first-party software titles previously announced, SCEA gave attendees a look at over 10 never before seen titles including PS3 system titles God of War(R)3 and MAG, Ratchet & Clank(R) Future: Quest for Booty for PLAYSTATION Network and Resistance: Retribution(TM) for the PSP system. An extensive look into Resistance 2(TM), the highly anticipated sequel of PS3 launch title, Resistance: Fall of Man(R), was given by Insomniac Games President Ted Price to kick off the show.

"The PlayStation family of products is unsurpassed in 2008 with a lineup of exclusive content for all platforms developed by the best and brightest development teams in the world," said Scott A. Steinberg, vice president of product marketing, Sony Computer Entertainment America. "We are dedicated to driving the industry forward leveraging our technology and development resources to offer consumers a wide variety of innovative titles, from casual games to hardcore games."

PS3 titles showcased during E3 2008 include Sony Computer Entertainment's next generation open world adventure inFamous from Sly Cooper creators Sucker Punch Productions; LittleBigPlanet(TM) which allows players to create, play and share entire game levels via PLAYSTATION Network; the wild tropical racing action of Motorstorm(TM): Pacific Rift from Evolution Studios; the much speculated God Of War 3 in full 1080p high definition; NBA'09: The Inside featuring the detailed and engaging NBA experience both on the court and behind the scenes; the ultra realistic "Theater of War" epic, Killzone(TM) 2 from Guerilla Games; and SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation, the return of the defacto online shooter experience with up to 32 players.

The highly-acclaimed Ratchet & Clank(R) series makes an appearance with a fresh title created specifically for PLAYSTATION Network by Insomniac Games, Ratchet & Clank(R) Future: Quest for Booty. Other original content available through PLAYSTATION Network was also on display, granting guest access to previously unseen footage of the experimental PixelJunk(TM) Eden from Q-Games, independent gaming experience of Flower, the episodic Siren: Blood Curse and previously unannounced games like Crash Commando and Fat Princess.

SCEA also announced some of its most entertaining titles making their portable premieres on the PSP system with the quiz show fun of BUZZ!(TM) Master Quiz, an updated and portable version of the classic arcade game Super Stardust Portable and sequels to two of the most innovative platform action games to hit PSP; LocoRoco(TM)2 and Patapon(TM)2. Unveiled to the public for the first time was Resistance: Retribution(TM), a third person shooter developed by SCEA's Bend Studio based in the Resistance universe and featuring a proprietary control system designed specifically for the PSP system.

In addition to SCEA's robust first-party line-up, PlayStation fans will have further reason to get excited about expanding their game libraries as over 350 new titles from their publishing partners will be released this fiscal year for the PS3, PLAYSTATION Network, PSP and PlayStation(R)2 systems, encompassing industry leading franchises as well as new intellectual properties from Capcom(R), Midway(R), NAMCO BANDAI GAMES AMERICA, and Sega(R). Exclusive titles that will only be found on the PS3 system this holiday season include Valkyria Chronicles(TM), a ground-breaking tactical RPG from SEGA(R)'s Japan Studios; Naruto(TM): Ultimate Ninja Storm(R) from NAMCO BANDAI GAMES AMERICA which introduces full 3D ninja combat and all-new free-roaming gameplay; and Disgaea 3, a new twist on the Disgaea battle system in 3D from NIS America, Inc. Activision(R), Bethesda(R) Softworks, Electronic Arts, Lucas Arts(TM), Ubisoft(R), and Take Two Interactive also provided attendees with an inside look on how their development teams were utilizing the power of the PS3 system for some of this year's most highly-anticipated titles including Call of Duty(R): World at War, Quantum of Solace: The Game, Fallout 3, Madden NFL 09, Star Wars(R): The Force Unleashed(TM), Far Cry 2, Prince of Persia: The Fallen King(TM), and Bioshock.

PS3 system owners looking for a bargain can celebrate as SCEA introduces the PS3 Greatest Hits program beginning July 28. With 10 titles as the initial inductees, PlayStation fans have the opportunity to experience the best titles created for the platform at a reduced price of $29.99. The initial titles into the Greatest Hits program include Warhawk(TM), Motorstorm(TM) and Resistance: Fall of Man(R) from SCEA; Call of Duty(R) 3, Activision(R); Need for Speed: Carbon, Electronic Arts; The Elder Scrolls(R) IV: Oblivion(TM), Bethesda(R) Softworks; Ninja Gaiden(R) Sigma, Tecmo(R) ; Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six(R) Vegas and Assassin's Creed(TM), Ubisoft(R)

First party games shown during the event included:

PLAYSTATION 3

BUZZ!(TM) Quiz TV

God of War(R)3

Gran Turismo 5 Prologue

Heavy Rain

inFamous

Killzone(TM) 2

LittleBigPlanet(TM)

MAG

Motorstorm(TM): Pacific Rift

NBA '09 The Inside

Resistance 2(TM)

SingStar (TM) Volume 2

SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation

PSP

BUZZ! (TM) Master Quiz

LocoRoco(TM)2

NBA '09 The Inside

Patapon(TM)2

Resistance: Retribution (TM)

Super Stardust(TM) Portable

PSN

Fat Princess

Crash Commando

Flower

PAIN

PixelJunk(TM) Eden

Ragdoll Kung Fu(TM)

Ratchet & Clank(R) Future: Quest for Booty

Siren: Blood Curse