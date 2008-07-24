Sony Holding Resistance 2 Beta Keys Hostage In Next Qore Episode

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Outside of the most die-hard of PS3 zealots, few people are yet to see the worth in Sony's Qore programming for the PS3. "Editorial" games content provided by the platform holder, at cost to the user? No, thanks. Perhaps sensing this apprehension, Sony will be sweetening the pot for the next episode, offering an undisclosed number of keys to the Resistance 2 beta, scheduled to kick off in September. You want in, you pony up for Qore. Simple.

[thanks Matt!]

