Sony Is Looking For Some Good Beta Home Recruits

Sony Computer Entertainment just announced that it was taking applicants for the Japanese PlayStation Home Closed Beta. Prospective applicants must be over 18 and need to apply between July 31st (today!) and August 11th. The closed beta is slated to start at the end of August. Winners will apparently be selected by lottery, and the Home account must be used with the winner's account. It's non-transferable.

The link below has a good picture walk through.

PlayStation®Home クローズドベータテストの参加者を募集します。 [Sony]

  • Andrew McGregor Guest

    I'm guessing this is for Japanese users only, as it will be in japapese and also proberly linked to the japanese account?

    sucks they don't want to try it in other regions :(

