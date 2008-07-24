Sony: PS3 Is A Global System, 360, Not So Much

Say what you will about his outbursts, Sony's Peter Dille is a man who wears his heart on his sleeve. Dude bleeds Sony. And as is often the case with passionate, outspoken types, as often as they're wrong about something, they're right about something else. Yesterday, Dille was so wrong about Final Fantasy XIII, but today (well, last week, it's from the same E3 interview), speaking about the PS3's global appeal, he's bang on the money:

Developers know they have to amortize that investment over a global marketplace and the best place to do that is on a PlayStation format. Because if you look at the global footprint, PlayStation 3 dominates in Japan where the 360 is really irrelevant. In Europe, the PlayStation 3 is already past the 360. And in the United States you have a dogfight...So back to the third-party community, they're looking at what's going on, they're realigning their development resources to exploit PS3 and I think they understand that if they want to have a global return on their investment, PlayStation 3 is the only place they're going to get it.

Man's got a point, a point that - as the PS3 begins to slowly, inevitably pull away from the 360 in Europe - will only get sharper!

