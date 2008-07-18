Sony Responds To June NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

In typical Sony fashion, their NPD response is heavy on combined sales, heavy on percentage increases. You don't need to know exact figures, you need to know how much money they're making, and how much more money it is compared to this time last year! And for Sony, that news is all good, with both hardware and software sales strong across the board.

To recap, MGS4 topped the software charts. And it propelled the PS3 to a big win over the 360, and an even bigger win over their June 2007 PS3 sales, which are up - according to Sony's crack numbers team - by around 300%. PSP sales were great, PS2 sales were, relatively, great, and all around, it was a good month for Sony.

Cue Jack Tretton, who enthuses "The PlayStation brand is truly hitting its stride on its long-term opportunity across all three platforms". For the rest of Jack's take on the June numbers, click through.