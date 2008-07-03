The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sony Talk A Little Trash Over Microsoft's XBLA De-Listing

PlayStation Network boss Eric Lempel knows what he wants in an online service. He also knows what his competitors offer, and in some cases, what he does not want. Take the Xbox Live Arcade, for example, and Microsoft's recent decision to start de-listing the more unrecognised/shitty games from the service.

While naturally we only want to keep quality titles on the network we do have room for a lot of them. I think if I look over at the competitors' UI they may have some issues just displaying content, and scrolling up and down lists isn't the easiest way to find things.

No, it certainly is not. And Microsoft may well be reading these words and sobbing gently into their morning coffees. Then again, they may be doing something about it.

INTERVIEW: Sony on PSN's "Big Leap Forward" [Next-Gen]

Comments

  • scottedgarr Guest

    i personaly couldn't give a fuck.
    you heard it here.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles