Sony To Unveil 'Next Generation' SingStar At Leipzig?

That's what SCEE boss David Reeves said, anyways. Responding to questions concerning iNiS' Lips - in particular how it pays more than a passing resemblance to Sony's Singstar - Reeves has said "If you come to Leipzig, you will see the next generation of SingStar". What an odd thing to say. We thought the "next generation" of SingStar Was already out. Came out on the PS3 last year. Surely it hasn't been that big a disaster they're replacing it already?

