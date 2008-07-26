Sony UK Boss Says E3 Was Like A Plumber's Convention

More E3 navel-gazing! Can you stand any more? Do try, because this has got to be the last one. Asked for his thoughts on the validity of E3's "new" format, SCE UK's Ray Maguire said:

I think we felt that E3 suffered by not having that grandeur and the theatrical shows that demonstrate this is a business that generates billions of Euros. It was more like a convention for plumbers. But behind closed doors, there was a decent amount of business going on.

If that's a comment on the amount of visible ass-crack on show, Ray, I can assure you, it's all the rage with the kids these days.



