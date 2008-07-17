Sony Video Service Not Hitting Europe, Australia Until 2009 (At Least)

That new Sony video download service sure looks neat! I wouldn't know, though. Not American, you see. Seems I might not know for a while yet, either, with Sony's David Reeves announcing that PAL territories won't be downloading movies on their PS3s in 2008.

This will not come to the PAL markets this year, but Sir Howard Stringer has made the commitment that non-games will come to all regions in due course and it will. The dates for video content will come later this year. For us, and I think you appreciate most of you European, that local content is important, and that's what working on right now.

A shame, but not a surprise, given the legal issues Microsoft faced with their service (which, incidentally, Australia still doesn't have).

