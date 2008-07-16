Sony's Home Needs More Of Your Patience

"Your patience [for Home]will be more than rewarded," Sony's Jack Tretton said at E3 — meaning there's still no launch date in sight for the PlayStation 3's virtual world.
However, the demo that was shown during Sony's press event looked, according to our own Crecente and McWhertor, much better than Home had previously looked.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink