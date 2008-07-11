Sony's Plan Is Not To Reduce The PS3's Price

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The 360's all but assured of being a cheaper console come Monday. And when Monday comes - with the Pro model tipped to drop to $US 299 - it'll be a full $US 100 cheaper than the PS3. So, will Sony get with the program, and cut their prices too? Nope! Sony's Chief Financial Officer Nobuyuki Oneda (pictured, glimpsing the future) has said that "Our strategy is not to sell more quantity for PS3 but to concentrate on profitability...Our plan is not to reduce the price". Note he's not saying they don't want to sell more PS3s; he's just saying they're happy with the rate they're already selling at, and are more concerned with making the PS3 cheaper to manufacture. Just so, you know. You know.

Sony CFO: No Plan To Cut Price Of Playstation 3 Game Console [Beurs][Pic]

  • Final_Rpg Guest

    Stop complaining, 399 is dirt cheap compared to what other countries have to pay for consoles and all things related. If you had to pay 700 for a 40 gb like us Australians, the whining might be acceptable. But until that day, just live with it.

    0

