Sony's Retro Cell Phone Gaming Campaign

In Japan, Sony Computer Entertainment is launching a special iMode cell phone site that allows users to download classic PlayStation titles for their mobiles. Dubbed "PlayStation Masterpiece Appli Special Campaign", the limited time dealio runs from July 3rd to September 30th for the following games: RPG Arc the Lad, dice game XI[sai] DX and puzzle game I.Q. Intelligent Cube. Those who are members of Sony's iMode site can download the games for 0 points to boot! (The monthly fee is ¥315 or about $US 3).
iモード「SCEJ」にて名作アプリが0ポイントで配信開始！ [Dengeki Online]
