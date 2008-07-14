SouthPeak Announces Two Worlds: Epic Edition

PC Gamers can get the original Two Worlds in one package with the "Tainted Blood" and "Curse of Souls" add ons next month, in the Two Worlds: Epic Edition just announced by SouthPeak Games.

The release will add eight new multiplayer maps, more than 70 online quests, plus a new town where characters can train themselves in gladiator combat. GamersHell has eight screenshots, one is above.

Southpeak Games to Re-Release Coveted Role-Playing Game in Ultimate PC Package: Two Worlds: Epic Edition LONDON - United Kingdom - July 11th, 2008 - SouthPeak Games today announced its open-world role-playing hit game will get a new release on PC with the upcoming Two Worlds: Epic Edition. The expanded game will be available in August 2008. "Two Worlds has seen unprecedented popularity, not only upon its original release, but in the months since it has gained even more fans," said Melanie Mroz, CEO of SouthPeak Games. "Epic Edition collects everything available for the world of Antaloor into one package so those who have yet to explore its rich and vibrant lands can now do so in its entirety." Two Worlds: Epic Edition will contain the original game and the add-ons "Tainted Blood" and "Curse of Souls", putting the massive world of Antaloor and countless hours of adventuring into one tremendous package. The original Two Worlds gave players a huge world and hundreds of adventures to undertake. The expanded content of Epic Edition adds over 70 online quests, eight new multiplayer maps, an innovative player-versus-player challenge where opponents battle to control magical orbs within a variety of arenas, and introduces the town of Tharnburg where players can train their warriors in various skills and challenge other players to combat in the Gladiator District's huge arena. Two Worlds: Epic Edition is rated PEGI 16+. For more information about Two Worlds or SouthPeak Games, please visit www.2-worlds.com or www.southpeakgames.eu.

Two Worlds: Epic Edition Announced and Screens [GamersHell]