SouthPeak's E3 Line Up - Brave Choices

SouthPeak Games has revealed their line up for E3 2008, where they'll be showing a wide variety of games in all shapes and sizes. Most prominent is their just announced reinvention of the Brave series, which started with Brave: The Search for Spirit Dancer on the PS2. Brave: A Warrior's Tale for the Xbox 360, PSP, and Wii has a now elderly Brave telling tales of his youth, with a new character named Courage who uses Brave's wisdom to stop a current-day threat. Meanwhile Brave: Shaman's Challenge for the DS is a platforming tale starring Brave himself.

Aside from the new Brave title, SouthPeak will be showing off their anime action game X-Blades for the PC and "next-gen consoles", Igor The Game for PC, Wii, and DS, the RTS/FPS hybrid Raven Squad for PC and 360, Big Bang Mini for the DS, and the PS3 version of Monster Madness. The game I am most looking forward to? Going to have to go with Ninjatown for the DS. Have to represent my deadly peeps, yo.

SOUTHPEAK GAMES UNVEILS E3 LINEUP

SouthPeak to Debut Highly-Anticipated Titles at Annual Trade Show

MIDLOTHIAN, VA - July 10, 2008 - SouthPeak Games today announced its lineup for the upcoming E3 Media & Business Summit in Los Angeles July 15-17, 2008. Located at Booth 426, SouthPeak will showcase its Fall titles with extensive hands-on and producer-led demos, including presentations by Ninjatown creator Shawn Smith.

"This year's products are among the best the company has ever produced," said Melanie Mroz, CEO of SouthPeak Games. "We are coming to the show with strong momentum and we believe that will translate into a strong Holiday Season."

The following is a list of titles that will be at the show:

Big Bang Mini (Nintendo DS™ - January 2009)

This addictive fast paced shoot'em up puts a flashy new spin on classic arcade gameplay. Players are challenged to navigate their ship through a brilliant array of highly stylized levels as they launch a bevy of fireworks at waves of dynamic enemies. Players will use the stylus to create their own fireworks displays and combo attacks in order to defeat waves of challenging enemies. Versus play, online rankings, and other gameplay modes only add to the chaos that ensues.

Brave: A Warriors Tale (Wii™, Xbox 360® & PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) system - Fall 2008)

Set many, many moons after Shaman's Challenge, the game plays as a series of flashbacks in which a now elderly Brave describes the events of his life. Between the warrior's tales of his youth, the player takes control of Courage, a young boy who takes lessons from his elder's experiences to stop the current threat to their village. The game provides players expansive exploration and in-game interactivity on their quest to defeat the sources of evil, continuously offering a significant challenge to players as they advance through a world of untamed wilderness. Brave is able to transform into various animals, track prey, and battle enemies that stand in his way with bows and arrows, tomahawks and a variety of ancient powers.

Brave: Shaman's Challenge (Nintendo DS - September 2008)

Taking place in Native American lands of long ago, Brave: Shaman's Challenge follows a young boy named Brave in his quest to protect everything he holds dear. He alone stands against a group of evil Shaman dead set on reviving their old master; the Wendigo. Brave: Shaman's Challenge features a cast of intriguing characters, a diverse set of amazing magic spells, a richly developed game world, and more puzzles than you can shake a shaman's stick at!

Igor The Game (Windows PC, Wii & Nintendo DS - September 2008)

The game is based on the highly anticipated animated movie created by Exodus Film Group in cooperation with The Weinstein Company. In the Wii version of the game, players have the ability to choose one of the main characters (Igor, Eva, Scamper or Brain) and play either simultaneously or cooperatively with up to four people. The Nintendo DS version utilizes the stylus to perform movement combinations, combat enemies and solve puzzles. Players can custom build their own monsters to take on puzzle challenges and battle against other mad scientists.

Monster Madness: Grave Danger (PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system - August 2008)

Taking on the role of four intrepid teenagers, players will set out to save their town from the evil that's been unleashed. This top-down shooter also features new and improved controls, twenty five new mini-games, tightened camera system and a hundred new weapon upgrades and power-ups, as well as full online co-op adventure mode that allows up to four players to experience all of the gameplay of the story mode.

Ninjatown (Nintendo DS - October 2008)

A diverse group of fun-loving Ninjas populate the vibrant yet peaceful place known as Ninjatown. However, after the eruption of a nearby volcano, Ninjatown is attacked by hordes of sinister enemies lead by Mr. Demon, who, for reasons unknown, is bent on destruction. The game is played from the top down, where the player uses the stylus to strategically place Ninjas to defend each area. The action is non-stop!

Raven Squad (Xbox 360 & Windows PC - Fall 2008)

Raven Squad is a tactical action game set in the Amazonian jungles, and blends a first person shooter (FPS) experience with the command and overview advantages of a real-time strategy (RTS) game. Players can solve each mission situation using a combination of the two genres on their own or cooperatively with a friend. Also, they always have the ability to switch between eight different characters with their own unique background, personalities, behaviours, weapons and skills.

X-Blades (Windows PC & Next-Gen Consoles - Fall 2008)

Ayumi, the main character, is an adventurous relic hunter in search of an artifact believed to hold the fate of the world in its grasp. Featuring anime noir, film-quality animation and high-speed gameplay, players can upgrade magic abilities to fight off elemental beasts and design their own control scheme, mapping magic attacks to the buttons they want.