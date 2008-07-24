SouthPeak's Mister Slime DS Hits US Retail Today

Southpeak's Mister Slime, which we last heard was coming to DS in April, actually hits retail today in North America. Oh, okay! It sounds fairly interesting, actually — players control Slimey, who must stop violence between warring clans, a rather serious pursuit for a young slime.

The gameplay uses both stylus and microphone to stretch and manipulate Slimey's arms toward anchor points in each level, which is how he navigates.

SOUTHPEAK GAMES ANNOUNCES MISTER SLIME AVAILABLE NOW

Innovative Handheld Title Stretches into North American Retailers

MIDLOTHIAN, VA - July 23, 2008 - SouthPeak Games today announced that Mister Slime for Nintendo DS™ is available now on retail shelves in North America. The revolutionary adventure puzzler is rated "E" for everyone.

Tucked away in the deepest, darkest corner of the universe lies a seemingly peaceful world inhabited by strange and fascinating creatures. The Slimes and the Axons are the chief inhabitants of the planet, and they have brought chaos to the planet with constant bickering over the limited resources available to them. Every 40 years there are ritual battles held to redefine the territorial boundaries for each clan. No one, Axon or Slime, has had the courage to step up and stop this viscous cycle - until now.

Players enter the world as Slimey, a young slime determined to stop the violence between the warring clans. Using the touch screen and microphone capabilities of Nintendo DS, players must navigate the levels by stretching and manipulating Slimey's arms to grab hold of small anchor points scattered throughout each level.

Mister Slime is available at an MSRP of $19.99. For more information, please visit www.southpeakgames.com.

