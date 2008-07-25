Spore E-Card Creator Goes Live, Makes You An E-Card God

Planetwide Media has launched the MashON Spore E-Card Creator, an online app that uses Spore monsters, backgrounds and props, in conjunction with the fun of word bubbles, to create custom virtual cards. With the right submarine placement, you too can create your own Spore penis monster and e-mail it to your parents.

The release notes that e-card fans can add their "customised content from the Spore Creature Creator", an option we don't have handy at Comic-Con this week. Our efforts to make snappy dick jokes with the MashON app have met with unsuccessful results. Perhaps you'll fare better.

Full release after the jump!

Planetwide Media Announces MashON Spore E-Card Creator

Unique Online Application Allows Players to Create and Send Their Own Spore Universe to Friends Around the World

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Planetwide Media today announced the launch of the MashON™ Spore™ E-Card Creator, (http://www.MashON.com/SPORE/), an online application that allows players to create and send personalised E-cards featuring their customised content from the Spore Creature Creator and the highly-anticipated game Spore, shipping this September from Maxis, an Electronic Arts (NASDAQ) studio.

By registering for the free MashON Spore E-Card Creator at MashON.com, fans can bring Spore creatures to life by combining Spore backgrounds, clip art and word bubbles using unique digital assets. Creators can also add their own personalised speech bubbles and share their Spore E-Card creation with their friends by posting to their favourite social networking site or emailing directly to friends.

The Spore Creature Creator is available now and is a stand-alone creativity toy box where players create their own unique creatures, bring them to life with entertaining animations, and share them online with friends around the world. The full version of the Spore Creature Creator is available now for $9.99 at retail stores or by visiting www.spore.com. A free trial version of the Spore Creature Creator is also available at www.spore.com.

Spore gives players their own personal universe in a box. Create and evolve life, establish tribes, build civilizations, sculpt entire worlds and explore a universe created by other gamers. Spore gives players a wealth of creative tools to customise nearly every aspect of their universe: creatures, vehicles, buildings, and even UFOs.

Visit http://www.MashON.com/SPORE/ to register and for more information.

