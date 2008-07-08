Square Enix Announces, Releases Song Summoner For iPod

Square Enix has announced and subsequently released Song Summoner: The Unsung Heroes a music-themed role-playing game for the iPod. It's available right now via iTunes for the low, low price of $US 4.99. As Ziggy, you'll battle the Mechanical Militia with your band of Tune Troopers, soldiers that you create with your iPod library, in an attempt to save the world or win your freedom or address some other pressing matter.

Song Summoner uses a "tactics-based battle system" and is controlled via the iPod's click wheel. Your Tune Troopers allies can also be "powered up" by listing to the tracks used to create them. Sound cool? If your answer is "YES!", then make your way to the press release, after the break.

SQUARE ENIX ANNOUNCES SONG SUMMONER: The Unsung Heroes, a Full-Scale Role-Playing Game for iPod, Now Available on iTunes

LOS ANGELES (July 7, 2008) - Square Enix, Inc., the publisher of Square Enix™ interactive entertainment products in North America, announced the release of SONG SUMMONER™:

The Unsung Heroes, on sale at the iTunes® Store worldwide (www.itunes.com) and available for play in English and Japanese on the iPod nano with video, iPod classic and fifth generation iPod.

SONG SUMMONER: The Unsung Heroes is a Role-Playing Game that transforms your iPod® songs into powerful "Tune Troopers" that you can control in battle! As the protagonist Ziggy, you will embark on an epic journey to rescue your brother from the clutches of the Mechanical Militia! Intriguing characters, an epic story and a tactics-based battle system combine for a rich RPG experience previously only available on home and handheld game consoles.

SONG SUMMONER: The Unsung Heroes

Publisher: Square Enix, Inc.

Platform: iPod nano with video, iPod classic and fifth generation iPod\

Genre: Role-Playing

Launch Date: July 8, 2008

Price: 4.99 USD (iTunes Store download)

Story

From the days of old, Melodica was a land of music, a land of freedom. The people sang, played and danced to the music they so cherished. Until one day, they came — the Mechanoids, who enhanced their bodies with machinery. Those who were tempted by greed and power willingly gave away their souls for bodies of steel, forsaking their humanity to become cold, emotionless automatons. Now, they seek to destroy all that do not embrace their way of life.

But there is hope on the horizon. There are those who are fated to stand against the tyranny of the machines — the Superstars, who can turn sound into lethal weapons, and the Conductor, also known as the Song Summoner, who can summon powerful warriors born of music.

In their most desperate hour, Melodica awaits the arrival of their new Song Summoner...

Game Features

- Transform your iPod songs into "Tune Troopers" to combat the evil Mechanical Militia.

- Tune Trooper types and abilities are determined by the songs used to create them.

- Your Tune Troopers can be powered up even outside of the game—just by listening to the songs you used to create them!

- Control Ziggy, a "Conductor" that creates warriors out of music, and guide him through his journey to save his brother Zero from the Mechanical Militia.

- Experience a turn-based tactics battle system, divided into player and enemy phases where each side takes turns manoeuvring their forces.

- Deploy the right troopers at the right time, and use contraptions found on the map effectively to achieve victory in battle!

- iPod Click Wheel allows players to play the game as easily as selecting music.

