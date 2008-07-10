Square Enix's E3 Line Up - Where Is Final Fantasy XIII?

So what does RPG giant Square Enix have in store for E3 2008? Why RPGs, of course. The publisher's lineup doesn't come as a surprise to anyone who's been following the company since last E3. Starting on the portable side of things they'll be showing the remake Chrono Trigger for the Nintendo DS, along with Dragon Quest: Chapters of the Chosen and the Final Fantasy IV remake, with the PSP represented by their two Star Ocean remakes First Departure and Second Evolution. In console land we'll get a look at Xbox 360 exclusives Infinite Undiscovery and Star Ocean: The Last Hope, as well as The Last Remnant for the 360 and PlayStation 3. Topping things off will be Song Summoner: The Unsung Heroes, the company's new iPod game.

Also represented will be two DS titles from Square Enix subsidiary Taito, EXIT DS and The Legend of Kage 2.

Notice anything missing here? Not one mention of any of the Final Fantasy titles for the PlayStation 3. This could mean there is something special in store from PS3 FF fans, or it could simply mean they aren't showing anything, which would make me very sad. Hit the jump for more info on Squeenix's E3 08 line up.

FROM CHRONO TRIGGER TO THE LAST REMNANT: SQUARE ENIX ROLLS OUT AN EXCITING E3 2008 LINE UP OF NEW EPICS AND FAN FAVOURITES

London (9th July 2008) - Square Enix Ltd., the publisher of Square Enix® interactive entertainment products in Europe and other PAL territories, and Square Enix, Inc. the publisher of Square Enix interactive entertainment products in North America, announced their extensive line-up for the E3 Media & Business Summit today, confirming an impressive array of games ranging from re-mastered classics to brand-new IP's.

In addition to the much anticipated next-gen titles INFINITE UNDISCOVERY™, THE LAST REMNANT™ and STAR OCEAN®: The Last Hope™, Square Enix introduces STAR OCEAN: First Departure™ and STAR OCEAN: Second Evolution™ for the PSP® (PlayStation® Portable) system, TAITO Corporation's EXIT™ DS and The Legend of Kage™ 2 for Nintendo DS™, and SONG SUMMONER™: The Unsung Heroes, the first full-scale Role Playing Game created for the iPod®.

John Yamamoto, president and chief executive officer of Square Enix Ltd. and Square Enix, Inc. comments, "With simultaneous global releases for several platforms on their way, gamers around the world will be able to experience the full grandeur of our games as never before. Additionally, Square Enix has offerings at this year's E3 for every gamer, from fan favourites newly available on portable platforms to casual games accessible to a wide range of users."

On display at the Los Angeles Convention Centre at Concourse 401 from July 15 - 17, the following titles will have playable kiosks: CHRONO TRIGGER®, DRAGON QUEST®: The Chapters of the Chosen™, FINAL FANTASY® IV, INFINITE UNDISCOVERY and

SONG SUMMONER: The Unsung Heroes. With five playable titles of the show floor, Square Enix offers a wealth of deep and engaging experiences for a variety of platforms.

E3 2008 Line-up

Multiplatform

THE LAST REMNANT

Platform: Microsoft Xbox 360® / PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system

Genre: RPG

PAL Release Date: (Xbox 360) This Winter / (PLAYSTATION 3 system) TBA

The Last Remnant is a brand-new RPG crafted using the finest artistry and technology Square Enix has to offer. Set in a fantasy world, war-torn and scarred by years of conflict, gameplay revolves around mysterious artefacts - Remnants - that possess magic powers. Groundbreaking graphics only possible on Xbox 360 bring the intensity to a whole new level. The Last Remnant will only be available on Xbox 360 this winter.

iPod

SONG SUMMONER: The Unsung Heroes

Platforms: iPod nano with video, iPod classic and fifth generation iPod

Genre: Role-Playing

Now Available (EU, JP, NA)

Now at the iTunes Store in 22 countries around the world, SONG SUMMONER: The Unsung Heroes is a Role-Playing Game that transforms tracks on your iPod® into powerful "Tune Troopers" that you can control in battle! As the protagonist Ziggy, you will embark on an epic journey to rescue your brother from the clutches of the Mechanical Militia! Intriguing characters, an epic story and a tactics-based battle system combine for a rich RPG experience previously only available on home consoles.

Nintendo DS

CHRONO TRIGGER

Genre: RPG

PAL Release: TBC

Re-mastered exclusively for Nintendo DS, CHRONO TRIGGER is a true classic that has set the benchmark for the RPG genre. This all-new edition of the game contains all the classic essence of the original release while introducing the portability, dual-screen presentation and Touch-Screen functionality of Nintendo DS, taking players back in time to re-experience the epic RPG that started it all.

DRAGON QUEST: Chapters of the Chosen

Genre: RPG

PAL Release Date: September 2008

For the first time, a fully-fledged DRAGON QUEST adventure arrives on Nintendo DS with DRAGON QUEST: The Chapters of the Chosen. Experience an adventure of epic proportions, presented through multiple character perspectives. While retaining the classic look and feel of the original release, this remake breathes new life into a much-loved entry in the DRAGON QUEST series with 3D graphics, dual screen presentation and newly animated monsters.

FINAL FANTASY IV

Genre: RPG

PAL Release Date: TBA

The latest entry in the franchise that has shipped 85 million copies worldwide*, FINAL FANTASY IV for Nintendo DS features beautiful, fully 3D cut-scenes with voiceovers, capturing the emotional drama that first touched the hearts of fans over fifteen years ago. The new ability system and added DS functionality introduce a fresh experience to both new and returning FINAL FANTASY IV fans. With a storyline that sets the stage for all subsequent FINAL FANTASY titles, FINAL FANTASY IV is a must-play for those looking to jump into the best-selling RPG franchise in the world.

*As of May 2008.

PSP system

STAR OCEAN: FIRST DEPARTURE

Genre: RPG

PAL Release: TBC

Space Date 346: The crew of a Terran Federation ship arrives on the planet Roak. With the help of a stalwart band of local heroes, the crew must work together to unravel a mystery and halt a galactic war. STAR OCEAN: FIRST DEPARTURE marks the first time that the initial instalment in the popular STAR OCEAN franchise is available in North America.

STAR OCEAN: SECOND EVOLUTION

Genre: RPG

PAL Release: TBC

Space Date 366: A young Federation officer finds himself transported to a mystical planet, where he is suddenly anointed as the Hero of Light. He begins a journey to fulfil a prophecy and save a newfound race. STAR OCEAN: SECOND EVOLUTION continues the STAR OCEAN saga!

Xbox 360

INFINITE UNDISCOVERY (Xbox 360 Exclusive)

Genre: RPG

PAL Release Date: September 5, 2008

Infinite Undiscovery is the newest fantasy role-playing console game from Square Enix, drawing gamers into a real-time world woven of countless threads where player choices spin untold discoveries. Players will be confronted with a variety of dramatic situational battles such as executing a daring escape while a gigantic ogre follows in hot pursuit, or waging battle amidst towering tidal waves. Dynamic environments change and respond in real time, creating an entirely new experience never before seen in the genre. The title is scheduled to release exclusively on Xbox 360 in September 2008.

STAR OCEAN: THE LAST HOPE

Genre: RPG

Release Date: 2009

STAR OCEAN: THE LAST HOPE is the long-awaited continuation of the celebrated science fiction and fantasy RPG series. Slated for release on Xbox 360 in 2009 and published by Square Enix, this prequel set during the aftermath of World War III combines sci-fi and fantasy elements spanning multiple planets and the vastness of space itself to recount the origins of the STAR OCEAN universe. Exhilarating combat expands upon the franchise's famous real-time battle system, introducing the amazing graphics and visual effects only possible on Xbox 360.

E3 2008 Line-up

Nintendo DS

EXIT DS

Genre: Action Puzzle

PAL Release: TBC

The stylish and inventive action puzzle game comes to Nintendo DS! As professional escape artist Mr.Esc, players must manoeuvre through burning buildings and sinking ships as they dodge disaster and save survivors along the way. EXIT DS makes a smooth return to the portable scene with all-new Touch-Screen functionality and over 100 stages to solve.

The Legend of Kage 2

Genre: Action

PAL Release: TBC

The hit arcade game is back! The thrilling ninja action of The Legend of Kage 2 takes over both Nintendo DS screens, fully utilizing the dual-screen presentation and scrolling to draw players into a dynamic world filled with exhilarating midair combat. With rich, elaborate stages and a compelling story that follows the tale of two protagonists, The Legend of Kage 2 breathes renewed excitement into the classic action adventure experience.