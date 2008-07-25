Stan Lee Says Sometimes Games Look Better Than Movies

Let's jump right in. Here's Spider-Man creator Stan Lee talking about video games at Comic Con:
When you talk about games evolving over the years and becoming more like movies, in many ways, they've gone beyond movies", he said. "To do a movie is difficult, but it's linear. There's a beginning, a middle and an end, and that's it — you write a story.
In a videogame, you're writing many stories within the story. It's a totally different structure and a totally different philosophy of writing and, I think, a much, much more difficult one. I get the feeling more work goes into these videogames than even goes into the movies.
I marvel at the fact the games look as good, and in some cases better, as the most expensive movies. [Those]guys are just geniuses. Now you watch one of these games and it's like watching the greatest superhero movie, except you're part of it. It's indescribable.
Yep, Stan Lee is awesome. But we knew that.
Games Are Exceeding Movies [Eurogamer][Pic]
Would it be gay if I said that I loved Stan Lee?