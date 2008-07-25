Stan Lee Says Sometimes Games Look Better Than Movies

Let's jump right in. Here's Spider-Man creator Stan Lee talking about video games at Comic Con:

When you talk about games evolving over the years and becoming more like movies, in many ways, they've gone beyond movies", he said. "To do a movie is difficult, but it's linear. There's a beginning, a middle and an end, and that's it — you write a story.

In a videogame, you're writing many stories within the story. It's a totally different structure and a totally different philosophy of writing and, I think, a much, much more difficult one. I get the feeling more work goes into these videogames than even goes into the movies.

I marvel at the fact the games look as good, and in some cases better, as the most expensive movies. [Those]guys are just geniuses. Now you watch one of these games and it's like watching the greatest superhero movie, except you're part of it. It's indescribable.