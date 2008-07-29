Stargate Worlds Combines Running With Shooting



Here's the first gameplay trailer for FireSky's upcoming MMO, Stargate Worlds, based on the hit television series Stargate SG-1. It immediately reminds me of Richard Garriott's Tabula Rasa, with a bit of Anarchy Online thrown in for good measure. It's got the sprawling battlefields and action-packed combat of Tabula Rasa with the otherworldliness of Anarchy Online thrown in for good measure. Hell, the characters even look a bit like Tabula Rasa player models. Maybe it's just a sci-fi MMO thing. In the future, it's all about running and shooting.