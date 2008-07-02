Steam Gets Gamecock, Steam Pun Avoided

Add one more member to the Steam crowd, as Gamecock media is bringing its stable of titles to Valve's digital distribution network. Starting with Stronghold Crusader Extreme and Insecticide — Part 1, that is — we're expecting a fruitful relationship between the publisher and network. We're lead to believe this by the press release which points out that Insecticide Part 2, Velvet Assassin, and Legendary will be coming later this year.

We also understand that Gamecock is "a welcome solution to the bloated and originality-starved video game industry". That's the press release talking again. We'll believe anything you say, press release! Command us!