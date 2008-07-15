Try to look past the setting and the visual themes, which are being done for the 1132th and 2319th time this year respectively. Focus instead on the fact this is being made by Creative Assembly. Yeah. The Total War guys.
Stormrise Trailer
Comments
A developer confirmed that there would be a game mode where you are locked to the over the shoulder camera, which would be an innovation (as far as I know) in this genre. Having to make strategic decisions from that kind of perspective is a gameplay idea that I hope they explore.
Source: http://www.australiangamer.com/forum/index.php?showtopic=1649