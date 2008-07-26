Street Fighter II HD Remix Beta Extended

Cacpcom's Street Fighter II HD Remix beta is testing more than the game's performance. It's also testing how long the game will be able to maintain player interest as the company announces the official extension of the beta test. Originally slated to be put to rest on or around August 20th, Capcom has pushed the end of beta to September 5th to give players more time to screw around with upcoming patches.

Remember that you too can buy your way into the SF HD Remix beta test by sacrificing 800 Microsoft points on a copy of Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3 on Xbox Live Arcade.

