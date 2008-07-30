Street Fighter IV Producer Talks Upgrades, Street Fighter V

Street Fighter IV is just hitting Japanese arcades, and the sequel questions are starting to pop up. When will we see Street Fighter V? Says SFIV producer Yoshinori Ono:

It's really early to be thinking about that because IV just came out in the arcades. I don't really think anyone at Capcom is thinking about V just yet. What we might see happen, depending on feedback from the arcade and what players think of this version of IV, we may or may not see upgrades to IV before we ever take the next big step to V. It's really is just too early to tell, to be honest.

Damn skippy we'll see upgrades and the inevitable sequel. It is a Capcom game.

Is Capcom Already Thinking "Street Fighter V"? [Multiplayer]