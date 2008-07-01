The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Street Fighter IV To Feature Data Cards, Personal Mobile Phone Site, Guilds

Starting July 18th, Street Fighter IV will be playable in Japanese arcades. To save your arcade achievements, the game will use Taito's NESYS Card System. (Makes sense as the game runs on the Taito Type X2 arcade system board!) The NESYS Card will come in four patterns, all of which are pictured. This saved player data contains the player name that appears on-screen in versus mode. The player data can also be accessed individual cell phone SFIV player webpages, which feature stats and ranking as well as news about SFIV events. Via the mobile phone site, it's possible to create and name SFIV guilds. Players can then collect "guild points" and compete with other SFIV guilds to improve their ranking to boot!

Street Figher IV Arcade Data Cards [Famitsu]

