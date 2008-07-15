One of the worst-kept secrets of Microsoft's E3 address today was the announcement of iNiS' Lips, a karaoke game for the 360. While it may not have SingStar's suave, European sex appeal, it certainly looks to have a charm of its own, and including motion-sensing mics and the ability to use your own songs (Note: "The functionality of songs played from personal music collections will vary") are nice touches. As for the above shot, well, I always said the first of these games to include Bust A Move would get my money. I'm a man of my word.
Take A Look At iNiS' Lips
