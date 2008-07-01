Take A Look At Sony's Official Bluetooth Headset

On the PS2, Sony offered a headset with the purchase of SOCOM, help sweeten the deal. Seemed to work well, so no reason to go changing things, is there? So when SOCOM Confrontation is eventually released, it'll be released with this, Sony's official (and, for what it is, quite classy) bluetooth headset. Those with a yearning for the headset - but not for SOCOM's special blend of tactical squad combat - should know it's OK, you'll also be able to buy it separately. The dock's a considerate touch.
PS3 Bluetooth Headset [GamePro]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink