The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Take-Two Considering Venom Studios Close

Following CVG's report that Take-Two might close the doors on Venom Studios, its Newcastle, UK-based developer of Don King's Prizefighter and Prey, Take-Two has said in a statement that it is indeed considering layoffs, though no final decisions have been made yet.

"We are assessing the role of Venom Games in Take-Two's overall global studio system and are in a consultation with the employees of Venom in relation to possible redundancies at the studio," the company said. "No final decision will be made until after the consultation with employees", it added.

Venom was founded in 2003 and was acquired by Take-Two in 2004 for $US 1.3 million.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles