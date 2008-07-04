Take-Two Considering Venom Studios Close

Following CVG's report that Take-Two might close the doors on Venom Studios, its Newcastle, UK-based developer of Don King's Prizefighter and Prey, Take-Two has said in a statement that it is indeed considering layoffs, though no final decisions have been made yet.

"We are assessing the role of Venom Games in Take-Two's overall global studio system and are in a consultation with the employees of Venom in relation to possible redundancies at the studio," the company said. "No final decision will be made until after the consultation with employees", it added.

Venom was founded in 2003 and was acquired by Take-Two in 2004 for $US 1.3 million.