Take-Two Talk GTA On The Wii

Reggie wants it. You (maybe) want it. Take-Two shareholders most certainly want it. So Grand Theft Auto on the Wii's a no-brainer, right? Sure looks that way to us, but we're not Take-Two. Our names aren't anything cool like Strauss. Take-Two themselves are being awful suggestive on the subject, with Ben Feder responding to the "GTA on Wii?" question with:

I can't comment on it, but obviously we have one of the best selling third -party games on the Wii in Carnival Games from 2K Play, so we know the Wii pretty well. We're building up assets to develop for the Wii and we're excited about its growth. I can't comment on GTA specifically on the Wii...

Read into that what you will, but we read a man saying those words with a smirk on his face and his right hand patting his wallet ever so softly.

Interview: Take-Two's Ben Feder Talks GTA, Wii, MMOs and More [GameDaily]