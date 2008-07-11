Tatsunoko Vs Capcom Gets US Location Test (!)

Could it be? Could Capcom actually be looking seriously (we knew they were looking casually) at doing the undoable, and releasing Tatsunoko Vs Capcom in the US? Perhaps! It's been announced that at the EVO world finals in Vegas in early August, Capcom will be running a location test for the splendid-looking fighter. You know, the one nobody thought would ever leave Japan, the one Western licensing departments must be having kittens over. And not just that, but they're also "working on more ways for US players to try it out as well", so expect further hands-on details to come in the coming months. Like, at a guess, PAX.

