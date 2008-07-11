Tecmo Announces E3 Line Up, Heavy On DS, Light On DDs

Tecmo has announced its list of E3 2008 wares and there's nary a trademark D-cup nor a ninja in sight, as each of its three titles lands on Nintendo hardware. Leading the charge is Tecmo Bowl: Kickoff for the Nintendo DS, a portable update to the publisher's arcade/NES classic American football fest.

Also for the DS is Robocalypse, an "innovative, new, real-time strategy game" in which, you guessed it, robots fight. They fight comically, it seems, as Jay Lender, SpongeBob Squarepants writer and director co-wrote the storyline.

Rounding out the list is SPRay for the Wii. Tecmo describes it as an action adventure game with "a unique gameplay mechanic involving the use of several liquids that are sprayed onto the game universe". For more details, check the full press release.

TECMO® ANNOUNCES 2008 E3 MEDIA AND BUSINESS LINEUP

A Classic Remake and Brand New Properties for the Nintendo DS™ and Wii™ Set to Launch This Fall

TORRANCE, Calif., July 10, 2008 - Leading video game developer and publisher Tecmo® today announced its 2008 E3 Media and Business Summit lineup which includes an all-time favourite football game, a game full of robots with attitude and an action adventure packed with tons of goo!

Tecmo will have the following titles on display in the Concourse Pavilion at the Los Angeles Convention Centre (booth # 417/419) between July 15th and 17th:

The game that started it all - TECMO BOWL® is back!

TECMO BOWL: KICKOFF (Nintendo DS / September 2008)

Based on the most popular Tecmo Super Bowl™, Tecmo Bowl: Kickoff will deliver to long time fans and newcomers easy to employ controls, fun, huge plays and exciting cut-scenes. The classic, over-the-top, all-American football game enables players of all levels to engage in a fun filled, fast paced, arcade style of football.

Tecmo Bowl: Kickoff brings a host of new features that will further enhance the gameplay experience, including:

• Customizable Teams: Choose team colours, emblems, player names, team cities and abilities.

• Super Abilities: Tactically use over-the-top plays to take over a game.

• Wi-Fi and Wireless Multiplayer: Play against friends across the country or across the room.

• Variety of Teams: Choose from 32 different teams across the country.

• Cut-Scenes: All-new cut-scenes showing off the dramatic presentation of various plays.

• Stylus Control: Feel the action by using the stylus to control your player.

• Customizable Playbook: Choose four running and four passing plays to your liking.

• Music and Sound Effects: Turn up the heat on your opponent as you play the game to rock 'n' roll remixes of the most memorable tunes in football gaming history!

The game has not yet been rated by the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB).

Lead your army to prevent the Robocalypse!

ROBOCALYPSE™ (Nintendo DS / October 2008)

Developed by Vogster™ Entertainment, Robocalypse is an innovative, new, real-time strategy game for the Nintendo DS. Featuring robotic armies equipped with unique weaponry, Robocalypse offers deep strategic warfare and a twist of humor.

A technological breakthrough for the Nintendo DS, Robocalypse features over 50 A.I. driven units with advanced distributed path-finding, dynamic music and stunning 3D particle effects. Supporting these advancements is a hilarious storyline penned by Jay Lender, a writer and director for the acclaimed cartoon series SpongeBob Squarepants™, and Micah Wright, known for his writing contributions across multiple mediums.

• Robots with Attitude: Create an army by choosing from a multitude of different robot units with specialised skills and weapons that gain power as you destroy the enemy.

• Wacky Weapons: Over 20 groundbreaking weapon types with spectacular visual effects, including; Converter Cannons, Falling Anvils, the Head-Crack'n Gauntlet and Digitizers.

• Total Stylus Control: Simplified controls and innovative Action Flag system reduces the complexity of commanding units. No buttons - just point and tap.

• Multiplayer Mayhem: 2 to 4 multiplayer wireless DS multi-card play - play head to head or co-op with unique maps and multiple play modes, then track your progress in the Hall of Fame.

• Heroes Win the War: Courageous Heroes embody powerful abilities and can be controlled directly in combat. Rampage Mode, Conversion (turn enemies into refrigerators) and Leadership (unite soldiers into a single fighting unit) are just a few of their supreme capabilities.

• Epic Storymode: Military routines are accidentally installed into prototype robots, turning them into hunter killers. Disaster ensues and to save humanity, a new batch of robots is implanted with the brain scans of retired WWII vets, giving rise to an oil-swilling, brawling, robotic dirty dozen. Campaign includes 17 unique missions, hidden objectives and a robust reward system.

The game has not yet been rated by the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB). For additional information, please visit www.robocalypse.com.

A "Spirited Prince" called "Ray" - SPRay!

SPRAY™ (Wii / Holiday 2008)

Tecmo has signed an agreement with Eko Software for the exclusive North American publishing rights to SPRay, an action-adventure game developed for the Wii that features a unique gameplay mechanic involving the use of several liquids that are sprayed onto the game universe.

Players will soak in the action in SPRay by playing a spirited Prince named Ray who must save his village from a banished evil Queen who's returned to capture and enslave the villagers. After donning a magic crown which summons two liquid spraying spirits, he sets out to defeat the evil Queen and her army of anti-matter soldiers. Skillfully use the "angelic" and "wicked" spirits to spray water, oil, goo, and other liquids on enemies and surfaces to solve puzzles and wipe out evil!

• Perform gravity-defying moves as you spray, stick, and slide your way through challenging puzzles

• Creatively fight enemies by blasting various liquids on them and finishing them with a flurry of sword slashes!

• Use the Wii Remote™ and Nunchuk™ to take hold of Ray's "angelic" and "wicked" spirits

• Get together with friends to play crazy multiplayer games like "Paint It!" and "Sticky Chewing Gum"

The game has not yet been rated by the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB).

About Tecmo

Tecmo®, Inc., located in Torrance, California, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo based Tecmo, LTD. Tecmo, Inc. is a leading publisher of video games for next generation consoles, handheld hardware, and mobile devices including those manufactured by Microsoft, Sony Computer Entertainment America, and Nintendo. Tecmo has gained worldwide recognition with product lines such as Tecmo Bowl®, Ninja Gaiden®, Dead or Alive®, Fatal Frame®, Monster Rancher®, and Gallop Racer®. More information on Tecmo can be found at www.tecmogames.com.

About Vogster Entertainment

Vogster Entertainment is a venture-funded game development company headquartered in the New York City metropolitan area and augmented by development studios in Moscow, Russia and Kiev, Ukraine. Our mission is to produce top-quality interactive entertainment for consoles, handhelds, and online distribution. More information can be found online at www.vogster.com.

About Eko Software

Eko Software is an independent game development company founded in 1999 and based in Paris, France. Eko Software develops original state-of-the-art video games for all the leading game platforms. In addition to SPRay for the Nintendo Wii, EKO is currently working on multiple projects for the Nintendo Wii, DS and PSP.