Telltale Offering Loaded Sam & Max Collector's DVD

Telltale, creators of the Sam & Max episodic adventure series, announced a collector's DVD set for Sam & Max Season Two available today, packed with tons of extras. Telltale's announcement focuses on the game's collector's edition getting the same treatment that a TV series boxset would.

The Season Two Collector's DVD comes with all five PC games from the series, plus "hours" of region-free video with special features, developer commentary, a Christmas video short feature, promo trailers, concept art, desktop wallpapers and a MP3 soundtrack sampler.

Additionally, if you already bought the Sam & Max Season Two downloadable set, Telltalle will give you the Collector's DVD for shipping and handling costs only. It's $US 34.95 for the rest of ya, and should ship in August, the company says.

Full announcement follows the jump.

Telltale announces Sam & Max Season Two Collector's DVD

Special package featuring five complete games, hours of video bonuses, and original cover art by Sam & Max creator Steve Purcell available for order now at www.telltalegames.com

SAN RAFAEL, CA, July 23, 2008 - Interactive entertainment pioneer Telltale, Inc. is announcing that the Collector's DVD for the acclaimed game series Sam & Max Season Two is available for ordering today. Telltale has given the second season of "gaming's first sitcom" the premium boxed-set treatment that has become common for television favourites, with behind-the-scenes extras and loads of special features. Telltale is also introducing new merchandise today to celebrate the release, including a signed commemorative print, a 2-CD Season Two soundtrack, and several special bundle offers.

Sam & Max Season Two has garnered critical acclaim from numerous sources, including two Editor's Choice awards from PC Gamer and positive reviews from mainstream press ranging from the New York Times to Playboy. The series is based on comic book characters created by Eisner award-winning cartoonist Steve Purcell, who has been publishing stories starring the offbeat dog and "rabbity-thing" crime-fighting duo for over twenty years. Purcell contributed an original painting inspired by the games' events to serve as the cover for this unique DVD release.

In addition to all five games from the award-winning episodic series, which play on a PC with a DVD-ROM drive, the Season Two Collector's DVD contains hours of region-free video viewable on a PC or in any standard DVD player. Special features on the disc include game footage reels with audio commentary from the development team, the 20-minute holiday video feature "Sam & Max Nearly Save Christmas," outtakes and promotional trailers, concept art, desktop wallpapers, and an MP3 soundtrack sampler. Samples of the video content can be viewed at http://www.telltalegames.com/samandmax.

Customers who already bought the downloadable Sam & Max Season Two set from Telltale can get the Collector's DVD for just the cost of shipping and handling. For new customers, the Season Two Collector's DVD sells for $34.95 and comes with free downloadable copies of the games. The DVD is expected to start shipping in August. More details are available here: http://www.telltalegames.com/store/samandmax-season2-disc

To celebrate the arrival of the Season Two DVD, Telltale's store has been stocked with new Sam & Max merchandise and great value bundles. The following new items are now available for preorder:

* The complete Sam & Max Season Two soundtrack, a 2-CD set featuring nearly three hours of jazz music from the games and another Steve Purcell original on the cover, retailing for $19.99

* A limited edition case file stuffed with "evidence" from each Season Two episode, priced at $5.99

* A poster print based on the Season Two DVD cover art, available unsigned for $14.99 or signed for $19.99

Additional Sam & Max merchandise currently in Telltale's store includes the 20th Anniversary Edition of Purcell's complete comic collection, Sam & Max Surfin' the Highway, available in paperback and limited edition hardcover versions, and the Sam & Max Freelance Police animated series 3-DVD box set. All of these items and more can be found in Telltale's online store (http://www.telltalegames.com/store).