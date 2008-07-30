Telltale Teases Wallace & Gromit



While the news that Telltale Games was working on an episodic adventure game based on clay cartoon heroes Wallace & Gromit hit last Thursday, they've just now gotten around to offering a teasing glimpse of what's to come. The teaser trailer here really tells you all you need to know. Smart dog, resourceful but hapless human companion, hilarity ensues. Along with the game series, licence holder Aardman will be releasing DVD compilations of the short films later this year, along with an all-new short entitled "A Matter of Loaf and Death" coming to television as well. Hit the jump for the full press release.

Aardman and Telltale announce "stories you can play" based on Wallace & Gromit



Inventor and canine companion to join Telltale's lineup in new episodic series, "Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures"

SAN RAFAEL, CA, July 28, 2008 - Following up on last week's announcement of Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures, Telltale, Inc., the leader in interactive episodic entertainment, has released a cinematic teaser trailer and new details about the project. The upcoming game series based on Aardman Animations' Wallace & Gromit franchise is joining Telltale's all-star lineup, which includes the award-winning Sam & Max series and Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People, debuting soon on WiiWare and PC.

Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures will combine the rich and imaginative storytelling the quirky inventor and his faithful canine sidekick are known for with the critically-acclaimed writing, fun gameplay, and unique TV-style format Telltale has pioneered. Assuming the roles of both Wallace and Gromit, players will spend each episode exploring a vivid world, assembling intricate contraptions, and getting the duo out of the sticky situations they frequently find themselves in. The new trailer, artwork, and additional information about the series can be found at www.telltalegames.com/wallaceandgromit.

"Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures extends our vision for delivering new kinds of entertainment to everyone who enjoys a good story," says Telltale's CEO and co-founder Dan Connors. "Wallace & Gromit has a long history of entertaining people of all ages, and the world Aardman has created is rich with humor and storytelling possibilities. Our team has been enjoying the process of adapting this series for new audiences, and we look forward to reintroducing it to long-time fans in the episodic format that Telltale has been innovating."

Sean Clarke, Head of Marketing & Licensing at Aardman, adds: "Wallace and Gromit are much-loved characters with cross generational appeal who will work perfectly in this kind of game-playing environment. Telltale is a leading producer of interactive gaming and we are delighted to partner with them on this exciting new project."

Telltale's new series is one of several upcoming Wallace & Gromit releases. Later this year, the characters will return to TV with an all-new and original Aardman short entitled "A Matter of Loaf and Death." DVD compilations of the duo's best shorts to date are also coming soon from Aardman.

Wallace & Gromit fans interested in learning more about the type of games Telltale makes are invited to visit www.telltalegames.com to download free demos.

About Wallace & Gromit

Wallace

An endearing and affable inventor. Ever enthusiastic, Wallace's hair-brained, over-ambitious, yet well intentioned ideas consistently get him and his faithful hound into trouble. A definite penchant for cheese and crackers, not to mention fashionable knitwear!

Gromit

Wallace's long-suffering loyal pooch. Gromit cares greatly for Wallace even though he's often railroaded into his masters mad-cap plans. Though cultured and sensitive, preferring order and the quiet life, Gromit displays amazing courage and heroism when it comes to getting his master out of self-made scrapes. Always showing astonishing initiative, Gromit is definitely the intelligent one of the pair.