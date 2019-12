This December, Medicom Toys is releasing a 12" Chun-Li in Japan as part of the Real Action Heroes line. Priced at $US 180, the figure is fully articulated, making high-kick poses (pictured) possible. It comes with a stand for pulling off Spinning Bird Kicks. Oh yes.

That, after the jump.

$US 180 Chun-Li action figure coming in Japan [Capcom]