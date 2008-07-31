The Alphabet... In Halo Corpses

Wow, just wow! Bungie points readers to this amazing collection of Halo screenshots over at I <3 Halo 3 Screenshots. What makes this particular collection so amazing is that it uses the contorted and rigored bodies of fallen Spartans and Elites to sell out the alphabet. Now, thanks to their hard work, people can use dead digital bodies to do silly things like spell out Kotaku, or simultaneously teach their children to both understand and fear the alphabet.

Halo Corpse Alphabet