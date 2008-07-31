The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Alphabet... In Halo Corpses

Wow, just wow! Bungie points readers to this amazing collection of Halo screenshots over at I <3 Halo 3 Screenshots. What makes this particular collection so amazing is that it uses the contorted and rigored bodies of fallen Spartans and Elites to sell out the alphabet. Now, thanks to their hard work, people can use dead digital bodies to do silly things like spell out Kotaku, or simultaneously teach their children to both understand and fear the alphabet.

Halo Corpse Alphabet

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles