The Character Creation Undergarments of Soul Calibur IV

SoulCalibur IV is going on sale soon, and here's your first look at the underoos in the game's "Character Creation". SCIV is bringing back the "Character Creation" from SoulCalibur III, and previously, we posted how it was possible to do things like created an Afro Ninja. Really, this right here is the reason for you to buy this game. And, no! It's so not because of the trite girls in bikini fighting. (Yawn.) It's for "Nightmare" and "Lizardman". Forget Darth Vader, forget Yoda, Nightmare and Lizardman deserve to be on the box way more than those Lucas characters. Way more.

Click through the gallery to see what I'm rambling on about.

