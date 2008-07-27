The Ecclesiastical Church of St. Mega Man

Before you trundle out your "old/not news" trolls, and in the interest of full fuckin' disclosure, yes, I know this pic went around some sites in April, but not here. And I deem it cool enough to post, so there. And it's not a cake.
Artist "Gary in Cleveland" created this stained glass representation of our favourite 8-bit superhero around the new year, documenting the process on Flickr. It's not a pixel-by-pixel glass (that would take too much time for an amateur glassworker, he says) but it's pretty right on, and it would be an awesome showpiece for a window right over your console's TV.
Mega Man Stained Glass Project [Flickr]
