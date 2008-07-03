The Handy New Lego Universe Logo

Behold the official logo for NetDevil's massively-multiplayer Lego Universe. The logo features the classic Lego logo surrounded by the U-shaped hand of a Lego minifig - the principle characters in the game - symbolizing the entire Lego universe being in the hands of the players. An innovative logo design for what very well could wind up being one of the most innovative MMO titles on the market. To celebrate the launch of their new logo, the Lego Universe folks have also released a wallpaper incorporating some concept art into the design for fans to stare at longingly while they wait for the game to be finished. You'll find the wallpaper craftily hidden after the jump, complete with innovative "click for a larger version" feature!