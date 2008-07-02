The Most Explicit Animal Crossing Video You Will Ever Watch

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Simon Cottee has another video for us, one that doesn't feature his significant other muddling her way through popular games. No, this clip mixes the cartoon gameplay of Animal Crossing with hardcore rap.

So while the images are work-friendly, the language is NSFW. Unless your boss has a special love for the F-word.

Animal Crossing Music Video [YouTube, thanks Simon]

