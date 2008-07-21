British Gaming Blog takes a look at the highly anticipated games that weren't demoed at E3, and the titles would form an impressive show unto themselves. If only. All Points Bulletin. Tekken 6. Indiana Jones and, I mean really Ubisoft, no Beyond Good and Evil 2? Quoth BGB:

UbiDays 2008, Ubisoft announce Beyond Good and Evil 2 with an enigmatic, minimalist trailer. The fans go wild. E3 2008, Ubisoft announce Party Babies for Wii. Girls aged 5-12 go wild.

Agreed. Probably the biggest no-show of the whole conference, the Bungie/Halo game fiasco notwithstanding.

Missing in Action: The No-Shows of E3 [British Gaming Blog]