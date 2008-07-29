The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Skinny On Resident Evil: Degeneration

I case the Comic-Con trailer wasn't clear enough for you, Sony Pictures has issued an official press release for the upcoming film, being released theatrically in Japan before heading to North American DVD, Blu-ray, and UMD later this year. Here's the official synopsis:

The "Umbrella Incident" that took place in Raccoon City ended with a missile attack ordered by the government intended to wipe out the deadly zombie virus. Following this catastrophe, the Umbrella Corporation's stock plummeted. This serious blow to the business giant resulted in its complete dissolution. 7 years later, at an airport somewhere in the United States, on an ordinary autumn afternoon, a zombie is unleashed. Now, in an airport beginning to fill with the undead, the horrific disaster is about to repeat itself...

Well that certainly sounds...like every other zombie movie ever created. The difference here? Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy. They really didn't have to go to all this trouble. They could have have just issued a press release that said "Leon. Claire. Zombies. Guns". and we'd be sold.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles