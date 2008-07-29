The Skinny On Resident Evil: Degeneration

I case the Comic-Con trailer wasn't clear enough for you, Sony Pictures has issued an official press release for the upcoming film, being released theatrically in Japan before heading to North American DVD, Blu-ray, and UMD later this year. Here's the official synopsis:

The "Umbrella Incident" that took place in Raccoon City ended with a missile attack ordered by the government intended to wipe out the deadly zombie virus. Following this catastrophe, the Umbrella Corporation's stock plummeted. This serious blow to the business giant resulted in its complete dissolution. 7 years later, at an airport somewhere in the United States, on an ordinary autumn afternoon, a zombie is unleashed. Now, in an airport beginning to fill with the undead, the horrific disaster is about to repeat itself...

Well that certainly sounds...like every other zombie movie ever created. The difference here? Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy. They really didn't have to go to all this trouble. They could have have just issued a press release that said "Leon. Claire. Zombies. Guns". and we'd be sold.