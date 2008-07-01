The Soul Calibur IV Ladies In Action



Ah, the ladies of Soulcalibur IV, as lovely as they are deadly. Namco Bandai has released a series of videos that highlights the various charms of the female side of their roster, from the annoyingly childish voice of Mina to Amy's gothic lolita goodness; Ivy's lack of adequate chest protection to Hilde's full-body steel casing. Hit the jump for four more videos featuring the best female-fighting the SC universe has to offer.

Wonder why they didn't include that Raphael chick? She was hot!