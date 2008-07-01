The Soul Calibur IV Ladies In Action

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Ah, the ladies of Soulcalibur IV, as lovely as they are deadly. Namco Bandai has released a series of videos that highlights the various charms of the female side of their roster, from the annoyingly childish voice of Mina to Amy's gothic lolita goodness; Ivy's lack of adequate chest protection to Hilde's full-body steel casing. Hit the jump for four more videos featuring the best female-fighting the SC universe has to offer.

Wonder why they didn't include that Raphael chick? She was hot!

