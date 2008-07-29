The Thunderforce VI Debut Trailer!!!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

You might not be as thrilled as I was to see first gameplay footage of Thunderforce VI for the PlayStation 2, but that's largely due to you having no soul and/or no Japanese console to play it on. It may also have something to do with my Sega Genesis nostalgia, as Thunderforce II is a game I bought twice over, back when funds were nigh impossible to come by as a 14 year old. Yes, that warrants three exclamation points.

Don't miss those beefy shot sound effects and classic shot types, even if you're distracted by the totally metal soundtrack. Here's one late birthday gift I'm treating myself to.

  • Korwin @Korwin

    W00t the blade weapon is still in

    Thunder Force IV was the most win imo :P

    0

