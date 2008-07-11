The Ultimate Guide to iPhone Games

By: Brian Crecente, Michael McWhertor and Leigh Alexander

The iPhone Games are here. The iPhone Games are here. Things are going to start happening to me now!

As of this morning you can download iTunes 7.7 and, with a little help from Gizmodo, manually add the App Store to your iPhone. Why would you do that? So you can check out the spiffy new games they have available. Yeah, I'm sure some of the seventeen games currently available will be shovelware, but that doesn't mean there won't be some gems.

Hit up our guide to what's to come on the jump. We'll also be updating this page throughout today and tomorrow with hands on impressions of the games as we play through some.

Feel free to make requests in comments.