The Week in Games: Faster, Higher, Stronger

Wonder if Beijing 2008 will feature photorealistic smog effects or take incorporate the stupefying algae bloom in the nautical events. Still, pretty ambitious of Sega to put out a sports game featuring events that even sports fans don't follow except for two weeks out of a four year span (and dropping it less than a week before NCAA Football 09). If the spirit of brotherhood and competition isn't your thang, Unreal Tournament 3 comes to 360 this week also. Or maybe you prefer Sports Party on the Wii. Or Purr Pals. Let us know what you're buying/renting in the jump.

Monday (July 7)

Unreal Tournament 3 (360)

Nancy Drew: The Phantom of Venice (PC)

Tuesday (July 8)

Devil May Cry 4 (PC)

Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution (360, PS3, DS)

Beijing 2008 - The Official Video Game of the Olympic Games (360, PS3)

Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon (Wii)

Ghost Online (PC)

Wonder World Amusement Park (Wii)

Carnival Games (DS)

Thursday (July 10)

Purr Pals (Wii)

Friday (July 11)

Sports Party (Wii)