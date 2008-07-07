The Week in Games: Faster, Higher, Stronger

Wonder if Beijing 2008 will feature photorealistic smog effects or take incorporate the stupefying algae bloom in the nautical events. Still, pretty ambitious of Sega to put out a sports game featuring events that even sports fans don't follow except for two weeks out of a four year span (and dropping it less than a week before NCAA Football 09). If the spirit of brotherhood and competition isn't your thang, Unreal Tournament 3 comes to 360 this week also. Or maybe you prefer Sports Party on the Wii. Or Purr Pals. Let us know what you're buying/renting in the jump.
Monday (July 7)
Unreal Tournament 3 (360)
Nancy Drew: The Phantom of Venice (PC)
Tuesday (July 8)
Devil May Cry 4 (PC)
Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution (360, PS3, DS)
Beijing 2008 - The Official Video Game of the Olympic Games (360, PS3)
Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon (Wii)
Ghost Online (PC)
Wonder World Amusement Park (Wii)
Carnival Games (DS)
Thursday (July 10)
Purr Pals (Wii)
Friday (July 11)
Sports Party (Wii)
