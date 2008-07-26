The Whispered World Launches Relaxing Website

Daedalic Entertainment's upcoming fantasy adventure game The Whispered World has just launched the official website for the title, due out for the PC in Q4 2008, and I've never been more relaxed in my life. The site features wallpapers, screenshots, concept art, a story synopsis, and some confusing forums that seem to be completely in German until you click on them. All of this, along with the most relaxing background music that's ever graced a flash website. Seriously, I've had this opened in the background all morning and couldn't for the life of me figure out why I was having such a pleasant Friday morning. Hit up the link below to check out the site, and be sure to check out the press section for a tiny preview of the article I wrote on the game back in February.



The Whispered World [Official Website]