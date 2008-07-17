The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Who Playing Harmonix/MTV E3 Concert

Tonight, Harmonix and MTV are holding a private concert to promote Rock Band 2. And headlining the event is, are you ready, The Who. On Saturday, the band recently played its first US show in over a year for VH1's annual "Rock Honours" program, airing this Thursday. The Who is fronted by Roger Daltry and Pete Townsend, who are the band's only surviving original members. John Entwistle died from a heart attack in 2002, while Keith Moon overdosed in 1978. Fun fact: The Who's current drummer is Zak Starkey, who Ringo Starr's son and was drumming for Oasis.

The Who to play private party in L.A. [Reuters][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles