The Who Playing Harmonix/MTV E3 Concert

Tonight, Harmonix and MTV are holding a private concert to promote Rock Band 2. And headlining the event is, are you ready, The Who. On Saturday, the band recently played its first US show in over a year for VH1's annual "Rock Honours" program, airing this Thursday. The Who is fronted by Roger Daltry and Pete Townsend, who are the band's only surviving original members. John Entwistle died from a heart attack in 2002, while Keith Moon overdosed in 1978. Fun fact: The Who's current drummer is Zak Starkey, who Ringo Starr's son and was drumming for Oasis.

