The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

There Are Finally Clueless, Mean Girls & Pretty In Pink Games In Development

Seriously. If you remember, back in March Paramount movie studios announced they were getting into the gaming business. Today, they've announced their first three titles. To be developed in conjunction with Legacy Interactive, the first three games (all adaptations of films, obviously) will be...yes, Mean Girls, Clueless and Pretty in Pink. No word on target platforms or anything of the sort, but Legacy are in the business of cheap, disposable/casual titles, so anyone hoping for a sprawling, 100+ hour adventure based on the busy social life of Cher Horowitz will most likely be sorely disappointed.

Universal gets into games with Wanted, Paramount making Pretty in Pink videogame [Variety]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles