There Are Finally Clueless, Mean Girls & Pretty In Pink Games In Development

Seriously. If you remember, back in March Paramount movie studios announced they were getting into the gaming business. Today, they've announced their first three titles. To be developed in conjunction with Legacy Interactive, the first three games (all adaptations of films, obviously) will be...yes, Mean Girls, Clueless and Pretty in Pink. No word on target platforms or anything of the sort, but Legacy are in the business of cheap, disposable/casual titles, so anyone hoping for a sprawling, 100+ hour adventure based on the busy social life of Cher Horowitz will most likely be sorely disappointed.

