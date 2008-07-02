There's One More Unannounced Blizzard Game

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sure, they've laid Starcraft II and Diablo III out on the table in recent months, but is that all Blizzard got? No, it is not all they got. Speaking at the Blizzard Worldwide Invitational, Rob Pardo has told OnlineWelten that "there is still one unknown project" under development at Blizzard, being worked on by "another development team". Ooohh, whatever could it be? Your guess is as good as mine, though it's probably not as good as my dream, which can best be summed up as Lost Vikings vs Capcom.

Interview with Rob Pardo [OnlineWelten, via Shacknews]

