The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

This Is How To Get Us Excited About MotionPlus, Nintendo


While the promise of 1:1 Wii Remote control is a tantalising one in theory, so far we've seen it working on...Wii Sports 2. Uh, thanks. With the company that's supposed to bring smiles doing nothing of the sort, it's instead left to the MotionPlus' creator, boring tech company AiLive, to show us a video that, despite being shot in 10 minutes with one of the techs and a shitty handycam, really gets us all excited about the add-ons potential. You'll want to skip to around the 1:50 mark.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles