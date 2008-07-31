While the promise of 1:1 Wii Remote control is a tantalising one in theory, so far we've seen it working on...Wii Sports 2. Uh, thanks. With the company that's supposed to bring smiles doing nothing of the sort, it's instead left to the MotionPlus' creator, boring tech company AiLive, to show us a video that, despite being shot in 10 minutes with one of the techs and a shitty handycam, really gets us all excited about the add-ons potential. You'll want to skip to around the 1:50 mark.
This Is How To Get Us Excited About MotionPlus, Nintendo
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink